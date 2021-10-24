Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

