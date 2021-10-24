Bank of Montreal Can Sells 65,394 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.67 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

