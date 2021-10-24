Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,560 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $7,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 187,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $117,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 13,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $570,832.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,045 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEP stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.