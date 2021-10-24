Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OEC opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

