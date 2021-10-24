Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 42,848 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Pulmonx worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.