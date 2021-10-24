Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,983 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

