Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 941,839 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 223.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

