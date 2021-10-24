Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,084 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 336.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $12,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $8,371,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.