Barclays Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $485.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.36.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $435.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

