Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.06. The company has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

