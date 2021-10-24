Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. 35,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

