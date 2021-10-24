BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $110.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $110.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035212 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

