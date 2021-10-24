Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00483548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.