Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Keith Adey Sells 3,232 Shares

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,433.51. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. Bellway p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

Get Bellway alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.