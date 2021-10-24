Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.