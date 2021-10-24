BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $182,932.31 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $182,932.31 and approximately $70.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00049082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00204544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

