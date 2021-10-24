Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 182.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

