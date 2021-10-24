Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 182.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
