Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.93. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

