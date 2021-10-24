Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

