Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.56.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
