Bitcloud 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $161,023.08 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.64 or 1.00070039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00348128 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.35 or 0.00513903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00207520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,722,621 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

