BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Hits $8.45 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $2.50 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.08 or 0.99680220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.06646478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021785 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

