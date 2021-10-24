BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,677,000 after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $252.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $253.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

