BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 234.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $36,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $146.34.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

