BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $34,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AlloVir by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 78,429 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

