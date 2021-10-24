BlackRock Inc. Sells 75,121 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,121 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tilly’s worth $33,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

