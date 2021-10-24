BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,750 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of ORIX worth $33,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ORIX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 11.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 13.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth $3,095,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

