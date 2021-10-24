BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 103,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,447. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $826.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

