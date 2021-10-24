Blocery (BLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.05 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $5.05 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00201919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00101331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

