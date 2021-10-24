BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $11,600.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00203564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00101336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

