BlueMar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of WisdomTree Investments worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.