BlueMar Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.3% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.