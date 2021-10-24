BlueMar Capital Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 2.3% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

SQ stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.29. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

