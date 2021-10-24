BlueMar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,145 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASZ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

