BMO Capital Markets Raises International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$9.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE:IPCO opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.46. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

