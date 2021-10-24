BMO Capital Markets Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$3.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$359.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

