BMO Capital Markets Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $38.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.55.

TCRR stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,207,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

