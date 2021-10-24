Brahman Capital Corp. Acquires 455,267 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises about 5.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 2.71% of Green Dot worth $69,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $44.30 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.