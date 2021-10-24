Brahman Capital Corp. Acquires 455,267 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises about 5.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 2.71% of Green Dot worth $69,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

