Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790,063 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 414,519 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

