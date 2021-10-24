Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.16. Braskem reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Shares of BAK opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

