Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) versus Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Head to Head Comparison

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Coursera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94

Coursera has a consensus price target of $51.13, suggesting a potential upside of 52.02%. Given Coursera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -35.91% -75.93% -23.89% Coursera N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Coursera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 2.74 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -6.03 Coursera $293.51 million 15.78 -$66.82 million N/A N/A

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

