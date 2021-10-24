Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $54.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

EAT stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,722,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

