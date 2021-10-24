Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $63.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NYSE EAT opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

