Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $3.42 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $68.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.02 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $245.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

APLS stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

