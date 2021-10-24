Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 166,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,090. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

