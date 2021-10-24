Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,275. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $799.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,376 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

