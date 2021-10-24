Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $615.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $616.18 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guess? by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,550,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.25. Guess? has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

