Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Several analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISEE stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

