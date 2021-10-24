Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IVERIC bio.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ISEE stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.31.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
