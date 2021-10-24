Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 231,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

