Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.46 Million

Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce sales of $104.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the highest is $106.68 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $63.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $426.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $477.92 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $483.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $669.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.